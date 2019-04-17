Bats Struggle in Back-To-Back

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Hagerstown Suns, despite another excellent performance from their starting rotation, fell 3-0 to the Lexington Legends Wednesday.

Jake Irvin (L, 0-1) went six innings and allowed an unearned run on three hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Irvin's six frames matched Tim Cate 's six from yesterday-the first time this year Suns starters recorded consecutive quality starts. The bullpen did their part as well.Angel Guillen worked three innings, allowing just one earned run, two total runs, in the loss.

Hagerstown had one of their three hits go for extra bases but were 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. Shortstop Gilbert Lara smacked a double with two outs in the first inning.

Lexington's starter Kris Bubic (W, 2-0) struck out eight in five frames. The bullpen took over in the sixth starting with Daniel James . In two relief innings, James allowed nothing on two hits and two punchouts.

Juan Carlos Negret pushed an insurance run across in the ninth following the third Suns error of the afternoon. In the fifth, a throwing error from Jacob Rhinesmith resulted in Reed Rohlman scoring the first Lexington run. A couple of innings later, Nick Hutchins hit his third double of the series, bringing home Rholman again.

In the past two games, the pitching staffs have combined for six runs (four earned) in 18 innings with 31 strikeouts.

The Suns hit the road tomorrow for their next three games visiting the Kannapolis Intimidators. Tomorrow, RHP Francys Peguero (0-1, 4.50 ERA) gets the nod for the Hub City. Kannapolis will send RHP Davis Martin (1-0, 5.84 ERA) to the mound. First pitch is at 7:00 pm.

