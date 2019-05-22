Fireflies Game Notes - May 22 vs. Greenville (Game 46)

May 22, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (18-27) vs. Greenville Drive (17-27)

RHP S. Woods-Richardson (0-6, 7.24) vs. RHP Chris Machamer (1-1, 5.28)

Wed., May 22, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 11:05 a.m. - Game 46

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia soared past Greenville on Tuesday and defeated its rivals in the upstate, 5-2. The Fireflies used a four-run sixth inning to propel to victory. Columbia entered the frame down one and exited up three after Wagner Lagrange (triple) and Hayden Senger (double) ripped back-to-back extra-base hits. Lagrange finished with a pair of hits, as did Chase Chambers and Brian Sharp. Bryce Hutchinson picked up the victory after hurling 3.2 strong, shut-out innings on the slope.

CATCHING THEIR STRIDE: Columbia has now won three straight games, its longest win streak of the year and an impressive one at that considering the club was once a franchise-worst 14 games below .500 on May 9. Since that date, the Fireflies are 9-4 over their last 13 games.

IRON MAN: Columbia first baseman Chase Chambers posted another productive day at the plate on Tuesday. The first baseman finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Over his last 11 games (since May 11), Chambers is hitting .378 (14-for-37) with five doubles, a homer and 6 RBI.

HELLO, OLD FRIEND: The series against Greenville features a battle between a pair of former teammates. Prospects Mark Vientos (#4 - NYM) and Triston Casas (#5 - BOS) played their high school ball together at American Heritage High (FL). The Miami natives are both talented hitters, and were selected in consecutive draft classes out of high school (Vientos: 2nd round, '17, Casas: 1st round, '18).

THE 'VILLE: Columbia opens its series against Greenville on Tuesday. It will be the first of 15 meetings between the two clubs in 2019. Last season, the Fireflies had a 6-6 record against the Drive.

TOP OF THE MORNING TO YA: Wednesday is another Reading Program Day at Segra Park. To learn more about the program, click here.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.