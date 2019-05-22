"Cover Your Bases" Sun Safety Initiative Gets Underway this Memorial Day

May 22, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., and ATLANTA - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) is partnering with the American Cancer Society for the third consecutive year on a nationwide initiative to promote sun safety measures and educate baseball fans about the dangers of overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays. From May 27 to June 30, participating MiLB teams will provide free Blue Lizard Sunscreen samples to fans, players, staff and all other attendees at their games. The "Cover Your Bases" initiative is one of MiLB Charities' annual campaigns.

"Minor League Baseball fans love to spend their summers watching games at our ballparks, and we, in partnership with the American Cancer Society, want to encourage them to be safe and #CoverYourBases when outdoors," said Courtney Nehls, assistant director of community engagement for MiLB.

The annual campaign has impacted hundreds of thousands of individuals since its launch in 2017, not only providing sun protection, but also information on skin cancer and measures fans can take to help reduce their overall risk. More than 120 MiLB teams are participating in the 2019 initiative.

"Minor League Baseball has always provided opportunities to join impactful initiatives that bring awareness to our communities," said Hunter Horenstein, director of fan engagement for the Myrtle Peach Pelicans. "With Myrtle Beach being the perfect destination for outdoor fun, the Pelicans look forward to joining MiLB's 'Cover Your Bases' program each year to help educate our fans to take the necessary precautions when it comes to sun exposure."

According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is by far the most common type of cancer in the U.S., and one of the best ways to help prevent it is by protecting the skin from excessive UV rays, including sun exposure and indoor tanning devices. ACS advises people to seek shade whenever possible, wear a hat, sunglasses, and protective clothing, and use broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

"The American Cancer Society is proud to continue our work with Minor League Baseball," said Sharon Byers, chief development marketing and communications officer for the American Cancer Society. "We deeply appreciate their support and the opportunity to share these important public health messages."

Minor League Baseball Charities is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities MiLB teams call home. Through donations and support it receives from fans, teams and partners, MiLB Charities contributes to local organizations in times of need and supports causes that are important to the extended baseball family. For more information about MiLB Charities and the Minor League Baseball Charity Partners Program, visit www.MiLB.com.

