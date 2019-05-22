Suns Offense Stifled in 2-1 Loss

HAGERSTOWN, MD - After scoring a run in the bottom of the first, the Suns offense wasn't able to muster anything against the Intimidators in a 2-1 loss at Municipal Stadium Wednesday evening.

Gilbert Lara finished 3-for-3 with three singles, which helped the Suns (20-25) outhit Kannapolis (20-25), but they weren't able to outscore Kannapolis after Francys Peguero (L, 2-3) tossed a wild pitch in the third that allowed Lenyn Sosa to score from third to put Kannapolis up 2-1.

The two teams traded runs in the first. Kannapolis started the scoring after Ian Dawkins shot a double off the left-center field wall to lead off the game. After Peguero retired the next two batters, he allowed a double from Alex Destino that scored Dawkins to break the scoreless tie.

Hagerstown answered right back in the home half of the inning. Lara started things off with a two out single and Jacob Rhinesmith kept the ball rolling, with a base knock of his own that moved Lara to third. After that, Johan Dominguez (W, 1-2) threw a ball that passed catcher Jhoandro Alfaro, which allowed Lara to scamper home from third to tie the game.

Peguero finished the evening with a quality start despite the loss. The righty has now worked at least five innings while allowing two runs or less in each of his last seven outings. After Peguero exited the game, the Suns were able to milk three scoreless innings from their bullpen to keep them within one.

Aaron Fletcher was the first arm out of the pen. The lefty spun two hitless innings while fanning a pair before handing the ball to Jared Brasher. The Alabama-native twirled a three-up three-down ninth to give the bats one last opportunity in a one-run contest.

It turns out Kannapolis's bullpen was equally as strong. Lane Ramsey went through a scoreless seventh before Vince Arobio (S, 1) slammed the door shut, fanning a pair in as many innings to finish the game.

With the series tied and both teams vying for control of fifth in the Northern Division, Municipal Stadium hosts the third game of the set Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Tomas Alastre (3-3, 5.89 ERA) starts on the bump for Hagerstown, while Kannapolis works RHP Kade McClure (1-2, 3.25 ERA) against the Suns tomorrow.

