Fireflies Can't Hold Onto Late Lead, Fall 4-3

August 5, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









Diego Hernandez of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Diego Hernandez of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - For a second straight night, the Fireflies fall 4-3 at Segra Park, but Thursday, the story was different, as Myrtle Beach scratched for three runs in the ninth to upend Columbia for the third straight night.

The Fireflies (38-42) were gifted an incredible start from Cruz Noriega, who after six innings on the bump, allowed only two hits and one earned run. After that, he handed the ball to Luis De Avila (L, 4-4; BS, 3) who cruised through the seventh and eighth, but couldn't finish off the game.

Yohendrick Pinango and Pablo Aliendo led off the frame with back-to-back singles before Matt Mervis grounded out to move the two runners up a bag. After a strikeout, De Avila surrendered a triple to Jacob Wetzel that tied the game at three before Fabian Pertuz dealt the knockout blow with a base knock to right to break the tie.

The Fireflies took the lead in the sixth, after the Pelicans (39-42) allowed back-to-back doubles from Diego Hernandez and Rubendy Jaquez. Saul Garza punched a ball up the middle to push the lead to 3-1 as the team headed to the seventh.

Juan Carlos Negret started off the scoring in the home half of the fifth. He led off the frame with a base knock before advancing to third when Gage Hughes grounded into a fielder's choice where second baseman Fabian Pertuz's errant throw allowed Negret to motor all the way to third. During the next at-bat, Negret scurried home on a wild pitch.

The Fireflies kick-off the weekend against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow evening at 7:05 pm. RHP Matt Stil (2-2, 4.87 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Myrtle Beach tosses righty Tyler Schlaffer (0-2, 7.56 ERA).

We're starting off Copa De La Diversion weekend the right way at Segra Park tomorrow. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Sugar Skull Bobblehead. Gates open at 6 pm and tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.