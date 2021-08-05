Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach

August 5, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies will continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm at Segra Park tonight. RHP Cruz Noriega (4-3, 4.40 ERA) climbs the bump for Columbia and RHP Richard Gallardo (2-6, 4.60 ERA) will get the start for Myrtle Beach.

Tonight is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. All fans can enjoy half-priced fountain sodas and draft beers at Segra Park, plus, the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar will be offering $2 pints of Bud Light all evening long. Gates open at 6 pm and tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

---

BATS CAN'T BEAT BULLPEN IN 4-3 LOSS: The Fireflies scored three unanswered to tie Wednesday night's game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, but after a homer in the sixth, Columbia couldn't scratch the score column, falling 4-3 at Segra Park. Matt Mervis was the difference-maker, launching his ninth homer of the season against Adrian Alcantara (L, 4-5) as the starter was trying to toss his second quality start of the season. That homer in the sixth knocked Alcantara out of the game after 5.1 innings with the team trailing 4-3.

HITTING HIS STRIDE: Kale Emshoff ended the series against the RiverDogs on a high note, going 7-9 over Saturday and Sunday, hitting a homer and driving in four RBI. Saturday, he had the Fireflies second four-hit game of the season, matching Darryl Collins, who accomplished the feat in May. Then Sunday, Emshoff and Familia hit back-to-back homers to push the Fireflies lead to five. It was the first time two Fireflies did that since Emshoff and Juan Carlos Negret hit back-to-back homers July 2 at Augusta. Emshoff finished July hitting .275 after only hitting .100 in June. The back stop had a .310 average in May this year. The backstop continued his hot stretch in the first two games against Myrtle Beach, hitting 4-7 with a homer. In his last four games, he is 11-16 (.688)

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Outfielder Burle Dixon is enjoying the friendly confines of Segra Park in his first month playing in the Low-A East League. Dixon's average at home is .282 through his first 12 games, and he has hit all three of his homers and driven in eight RBI at Segra Park this season. That's compared to five RBI in 17 games to pair with a .204 average while on the road in 2021. Dixon's home on-base percentage is .383, that mark is over 80 points higher than 2019 .300 in 48 contests.

REBOUNDING WITH STYLE: Last week, starter Anderson Paulino rebounded from his worst start of the season against Myrtle Beach. The righty allowed nine runs and 11 hits in the outing, both of which are season highs in that start on the road. He returned to Segra Park with a career-high seven strikeouts in five two-hit innings where Paulino did not allow a run to score. He kept the trend going with six no-hit innings in relief to start off the doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. He's now allowed two hits in his last 11 innings on the bump.

SAVING GRACE: After a tough start to the season, Zack Phillips has turned things around in his last few outings with the Fireflies. He has now only allowed one earned run in his last eight innings (1.13 ERA) to drop his season ERA to 2.70. He began July giving up five runs in four innings. Phillips started the season in Quad Cities where he had a 7.2 inning scoreless streak before he was sent to Columbia.

ON THE PODIUM: Following the Major League All-Star Break, and at the half-way point of the 2021 Low-A East season, it's a good time to highlight a few individuals who are making a name for themselves around the league. Outfielder Juan Carlos Negret is proving to be one of the best sluggers in the league, pacing the Low-A East with 18 homers and tallying the second-most RBI, with 54 so far this season. Tolbert has stolen the second-most bases of anyone in the League. He has 37 already this year. On the mound, two pitchers have really contributed in a big way for Columbia.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.