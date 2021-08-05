Ninth Inning Comeback Pushes Myrtle Beach over Columbia 4-3

For the first time this season, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans won a game in which they trailed after eight innings as the Birds took their third straight game over the Columbia Fireflies 4-3. The win moves the Pelicans up to the second spot in the South Division at 39-42, while the Fireflies drop to 38-42.

Jacob Wetzel (2-3, 3B, 2 RBI) provided the clutch hitting with a two-run triple in the ninth inning to tie the game. Fabian Pertuz (1-4, RBI) knocked in the winning run with a single, while Luis Verdugo (1-2, RBI) also brought home a run in Thursday night's win. The Pelicans have collected eight hits in all three wins of this series.

Bailey Reid (4-4) took the win after pitching the final two innings of the game with no runs or hits allowed. Richard Gallardo started the game and navigated through five innings with just two hits allowed, one unearned run, and three strikeouts.

Columbia was held to just five hits with Diego Hernandez (2-4, 2B) sparking the lineup with a multi-hit game. Rubendy Jaquez (1-4, 2B, RBI) also brought home a run in the loss.

The Fireflies used just two pitchers, with Luis De Avila (4-4) taking the loss after allowing the three-run ninth. He gave up six hits in his three innings of work.

The game's first run didn't come until the bottom of the fifth inning when Juan Carlos Negret led off with a single to left field. After the Pelicans got the first out, Gage Hughes reached base on a fielder's choice to Pertuz, and his throw went wild to allow Negret to get to third base. Gallardo then threw a wild pitch that allowed Negret to score and put Columbia up 1-0.

Myrtle Beach evening the game with Ed Howard hitting his second triple of the year on a ball that was smoked to center field. He scored two pitches later on a Verdugo sacrifice fly to left field to tie the contest.

Adam Laskey came in to pitch for the Pelicans in the bottom half of the sixth and gave up two consecutive doubles to Hernandez and Jaquez to put the Fireflies ahead 2-1. Jaquez scored on an RBI single by Saul Garza to add an insurance run.

The ninth-inning rally started with Yohendrick Pinango grounding a single to center field to get on base. Pablo Aliendo followed with a single to put runners on first and second. After the following two batters were retired, Wetzel hit a line drive to right field on a 3-2 count to bring home both runs as he got to third with a two-run triple to tie the game 3-3. Pertuz followed with a high chopper to third base that allowed Wetzel to score and Pertuz beat the throw to first to put the Pelicans on top 4-3.

Reid forced three groundouts in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory.

Myrtle Beach will attempt to win the series over Columbia with their fourth victory on Friday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

