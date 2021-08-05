Wiemer Whacks Walk-Off Homer in 4-3 Victory

ZEBULON - Joey Wiemer drove the first pitch in the eleventh over the left field wall and high off the light tower while delivering a walk-off home run in Carolina's 4-3 victory versus the Cannon Ballers on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium. Wiemer went 4-for-5 in the game with the tying run in the ninth and the game-winning home run in the eleventh.

The Mudcats (48-33) trailed 3-2 going into the eleventh, but Wiemer immediately erased that deficit with a no-doubt home run on the first pitch of the inning from reliever Karan Patel (L, 0-1, 6.00). The walk-off blast scored Zavier Warren from second, after he had started the inning at second base. It was also Wiemer's fourth hit of the game as he matched a season high for hits while going 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBI.

Wiemer singled and scored the tying run in the ninth on a game-tying RBI triple from Alex Hall. That triple locked the game at 2-2 and came off reliever Theo Denlinger (BS, 1). It was also Carolina's first run since the first when Gabe Holt connected on his first home run of the season. Holt's home run put Carolina up 1-0 in the first, but the Cannon Ballers (26-55) later came back with two runs in the fourth while going up 2-1. That lead held through the eighth before slipping away following Carolina's late rally.

Brandon Knarr started for Carolina and turned in another quality outing while allowing just two runs on two hits over six innings pitched. Knarr also walked two and struck out six. Christian Tripp followed in the seventh and went on to turn in three scoreless frames with five strikeouts in his Carolina debut. Kent Hasler (W, 2-1, 3.04) worked the final two inning and struck out four while earning the win.

The walk-off victory was Carolina's fourth of the year and came in the club's first extra-innings game at home. It was also the second game to end with a walk-off home run for the Mudcats this season.

HOME RUNS:

Carolina HR : Holt (1, 1st inning off Acevedo, 0 on, 0 out); Wiemer (10, 11th inning off Patel, 1 on, 0 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Ramos, DH (Kannapolis): 1-for-5, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Mendoza, H, 1B (Kannapolis): 1-for-4, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI

Gladney, 3B (Kannapolis): 1-for-5, 0 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Wiemer, RF (Carolina): 4-for-5, 2 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Hall, A, C (Carolina): 1-for-4, 0 R, 0 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Holt, 3B (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Zamora, SS (Carolina): 2-for-5, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Knarr (Carolina): 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO

Tripp (Carolina): 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO

Hasler (W, 2-1) (Carolina): 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Acevedo (Kannapolis): 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO

Madrigal (H, 2) (Kannapolis): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Mikel (H, 2) (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 1, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Gabe Holt hits a home run to right field on a 1-1 pitch. Freddy Zamora singles to shallow left field. Ashton McGee strikes out swinging. Felix Valerio strikes out swinging and Freddy Zamora caught stealing 2nd, Daniel Millwee to Jeremiah Burks to Daniel Millwee.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 4th (Cannon Ballers 2, Mudcats 1) -- Jeremiah Burks walks. Bryan Ramos singles through the hole at shortstop, Jeremiah Burks to 3rd; Bryan Ramos to 2nd. Wild pitch by Brandon Knarr, Jeremiah Burks scores; Bryan Ramos to 3rd. Harvin Mendoza out on a sacrifice fly to Andre Nnebe, Bryan Ramos scores. DJ Gladney strikes out swinging. Anderson Comas grounds out to Zavier Warren.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 9th (Cannon Ballers 2, Mudcats 2) -- Pitcher Change: Theo Denlinger replaces Jordan Mikel. Joey Wiemer singles to right field. Micah Bello strikes out swinging. Alex Hall triples to center field, Joey Wiemer scores. Offensive Substitution: Pinch runner Noah Campbell replaces Alex Hall. Andre Nnebe strikes out swinging. Theo Denlinger intentionally walks Gabe Holt. Freddy Zamora grounds out, Theo Denlinger to Harvin Mendoza.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 11th (Cannon Ballers 3, Mudcats 2) -- Jeremiah Burks starts inning at 2nd base. Bryan Ramos flies out to Micah Bello, Jeremiah Burks to 3rd. Harvin Mendoza singles to right field, Jeremiah Burks scores. DJ Gladney strikes out swinging. Anderson Comas strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 11th (Mudcats 4, Cannon Ballers 3) -- Zavier Warren starts inning at 2nd base. Zavier Warren starts inning at 2nd base.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

