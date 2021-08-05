Salem Blows Largest Ninth Inning Lead of the Season in 9-6 Loss

August 5, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, VA - The Lynchburg Hillcats (41-38) plate seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to complete a comeback victory over the Salem Red Sox (47-33).

The Red Sox loaded the bases with no one out in the top of the first and capitalized on an Alex Erro walk scoring Gilberto Jimenez. The top of the second swung the pendulum to the Hillcats' side. Gabriel Rodriguez doubled on a deep fly ball to left scoring Miguel Jerez. A few batters later Korey Holland lofted a deep sacrifice fly to right field scoring Micael Ramirez to give Lynchburg a 2-1 lead.

Salem would respond in a big way with five unanswered runs from the third through the sixth inning. Alex Erro drove an RBI single to center scoring Nick Northcut. In the sixth the Sox would tack on a few more on back-to-back RBI doubles from Gilberto Jimenez and Matthew Lugo. Jimenez finished the night 5-5 with two RBIs.

The Red Sox had the four-run advantage until the top of the ninth when Alexander Montero was on to close out the game. In a matter of five minutes into the inning, Lychburg made the game fall into question.

Korey Holland drove an RBI single up the middle to cut Salem's lead in half at 6-3. Two batters later Petey Halpin delivered his largest contribution of the night with a two RBI single to left field. Miguel Jerez provided the game-tying single to center field and Micael Ramirez drove in the next two runs for Lynchburg.

The Hillcats would complete their largest ninth inning comeback of the season and take game two of the series 9-6. Salem and Lynchburg do battle Thursday for game three of the series beginning at 7:05 PM

First pitch: 7:06 PM

Time of game: 3:16

Attendance: 1,415

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

