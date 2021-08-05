Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - at Delmarva

After falling in the first two games of the series, the Down East Wood Ducks look to get back in the win column against the Delmarva Shorebirds, tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Woodies will turn to RHP Florencio Serrano (1-0, 1.96) and Delmarva will hand the ball to RHP Noah Denoyer (5-3, 3.02)

WOOD DUCKS FALL SHORT IN LOSS TO SHOREBIRDS: Trailing by two runs with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, the Down East Wood Ducks lost to the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-3, on a force out to end the game. The Wood Ducks continue to struggle with runners in scoring position as they finished 1-for-9, Wednesday night.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 25-19 (.568) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have only lost two road series and are 4-2-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 38-22 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are the top team in all of MiLB in stolen bases (180) . Jayce Easley (43), Luisangel Acuña (27), and Dustin Harris (20) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their three primary and best base stealers. Every member of the roster this season has at least one stolen base.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: With their doubleheader sweep last night, the Woodies are .500 or better at home for the first time since May 13th when they won the first two games against the Carolina Mudcats.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 395 - 374 and 116 - 93 in the first two innings. Down East is 14-3 when they score first at home, and 35-12 overall when they score first.

COOLING OFF: The pitching staff wrapped up the month of July with a 14-14 record and a 5.99 ERA. In 231.1 innings, they allowed 176 runs, and they were outscored 184-166. The Wood Ducks have started off August with an 0-2 record and a team ERA of 3.86. Although they are only being outscored 9-6, the Woodies are hitting just .169.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 25-19 road record and are 18-17 at home. When they suit up in their camo jerseys, the Wood Ducks have an 18-16 record overall, with a 3-4 record at home. Their green jersey has the best winning percentage (.611) with an 11-7 record this season. Down East has played ten games in specialty jersey's and are 6-4. As the Avocados Luchadores, they are 2-2 and are 1-1 as the Collard Greens at home this season.

ROLLER COASTER RIDE: After a great start to the season, the Woodies saw inconsistent play through June and most of July. Down East played .500 baseball in the month of July, going 14-14. They posted a team ERA of 5.99 and they have started off the month of August 0-2 and have posted a team batting average of .169. They also have a team batting average of .188 (3-16) w/RISP.

