Firebirds Top Reign

May 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







Two goals in a span of 1:02 during the second period gave the Coachella Valley Firebirds (4-1) a lead they never surrendered in a 3-2 decision against the Ontario Reign (5-1) from Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena.

Ontario held Coachella Valley to just 15 shots in the contest, the lowest single game total in the team's brief two-year AHL existence. Reign goals in a losing effort came from forwards Andre Lee and Samuel Fagemo.

Date: May 15, 2024

Venue: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 1 0 1 2 CV 2 1 0 3

Shots PP ONT 31 1/3 CV 15 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Jimmy Schuldt (CV)

2. Chris Driedger (CV)

3. Max McCormick (CV)

W: Chris Driedger

L: Erik Portillo

Next Game: Pacific Division Finals Game 2 | Friday, May 17 @ Coachella Valley | 7 PM PST | Acrisure Arena

