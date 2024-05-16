Rangers Recall Goaltender Dylan Garand from Wolf Pack
May 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Dylan Garand from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Garand, 21, posted a record of 16-17-5 with a .898 save percentage, 3.03 goals-against average, and two shutouts in 39 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 regular season. The native of Victoria, BC, set AHL career-highs in wins (16) and save percentage (.898).
In the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Garand has led the Wolf Pack to their second consecutive appearance in the Atlantic Division Finals. The netminder is 5-2 during the postseason with a .931 save percentage, 2.32 goals-against average, and one assist in seven games. He collected a powerplay assist during the Wolf Pack's First Round series against the Charlotte Checkers.
His .931 save percentage in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs ranks fourth among all goaltenders.
In his career, Garand is 29-32-8 with five shutouts in 73 regular season games. In 15 Calder Cup Playoff games, Garand is 10-5 with two shutouts.
The Wolf Pack take on the Hershey Bears tonight in Game 1 of the 2024 Atlantic Division Finals. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. from the Giant Center in Hershey, with 'Voice of the Wolf Pack' Alex Thomas kicking off the night with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting at 6:45 p.m.
Single-game tickets for Game 3 and Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Finals are on sale now!
For playoff information, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.
