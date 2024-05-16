Barracuda Resign Forward Anthony Vincent
May 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has resigned forward Anthony Vincent to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Vincent, 26, just wrapped up his first professional season with the Barracuda, posting six points (two goals, four assists), and 29 penalty minutes in 21 games. Despite missing nearly three and a half months due to a collarbone injury, the six-foot, 190-pounder was named the club's 2023-24 Hard Hat Award winner, as voted on by his teammates. In his career, he has skated in 35 AHL games, collecting eight points (two goals, six assists) and 41 penalty minutes.
A year ago he appeared in 36 games with the Long Island University Sharks, collecting 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists), 78 penalty minutes and an even rating, and was a Hobey Baker Memorial Award candidate. Prior to the 2022-23 season, he spent four years at Holy Cross, appearing in 101 games, totaling 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists), 109 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating.
Before his collegiate career, the native of Darien, Conn., spent two years with the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs.
