Wolf Pack Battle Bears in Game 1 of Division Finals

May 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HERSHEY, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack has hit the road again. Tonight, the Wolf Pack will visit the regular-season champion Hershey Bears for Game 1 of the 2024 Atlantic Division Finals at the Giant Center.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

The Wolf Pack and Bears met four times during the regular season, with the Bears taking three of the four meetings. The Wolf Pack posted a record of 1-2-0-1, while the Bears went 3-1-0-0.

At the Giant Center, the Wolf Pack were 1-1-0-0 during the regular season. They claimed a 5-3 victory on January 6 th , while the Bears responded with a 4-0 triumph on March 17 th .

This is the third all-time Calder Cup Playoff series between the rivals and the second meeting in as many springs.

The Wolf Pack knocked off the Bears 4-2 in 2015 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, while the Bears responded with a 3-0 sweep of the Wolf Pack last spring in the Atlantic Division Finals.

The Bears claimed a 2-1 shootout decision over the Wolf Pack in the last meeting on March 30 th at the XL Center.

Ethen Frank opened the scoring 4:29 into the hockey game, potting his 25 th goal of the season. Brennan Othmann responded for the Wolf Pack at 6:06 of the second period, scoring a powerplay goal that eventually forced overtime.

The story on this night was the goaltending performances of Hunter Shepard and Olof Lindbom. Shepard made 31 saves in regulation time, while Lindbom denied 19 bids from the Bears.

Lindbom was sensational in the overtime period, making five saves to force a shootout.

In the shootout, however, the Bears went three-for-three to claim the extra point. Tied 2-2 heading to the bottom of the third round, Alex Limoges potted the winner for the Bears.

The Wolf Pack went two-for-three in the shootout, with Nic Petan and Alex Belzile lighting the lamp.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack eliminated the Providence Bruins in four games in the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Last time out, the Pack claimed a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 4 that punched their ticket to the Division Finals.

Jake Leschyshyn opened the scoring 14:30 into the hockey game, ripping a shot from the left-wing circle that beat Brandon Bussi over the right shoulder. The powerplay marker was assisted by Othmann and Belzile.

The Bruins finally got on the board 10:01 into the third period, converting off a net-mouth scramble. John Farinacci located a loose puck and buried it for his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal. The goal forced overtime for the second consecutive game.

In overtime, Leschyshyn played the hero at 9:41. Victor Mancini stepped into a blast from the right-wing circle that rang the iron behind Bussi. The puck rocketed off the skate of Leschyshyn and into the net to push the Wolf Pack into the Division Finals.

The goal was Leschyshyn's first career overtime game-winning goal in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Riley Nash leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with four and points with six (4 g, 2 a) during the Calder Cup Playoffs. His four goals are tied for third in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Othmann and Brett Berard lead the Wolf Pack in playoff assists with four through seven games.

Bears Outlook:

The Bears, who earned a bye through the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, eliminated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in four games in the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

The Bears prevailed 5-3 on Saturday night in Game 4 at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, to clinch the series.

Ivan Miroshnichenko broke a 2-2 tie 2:36 into the second period, giving the Bears a lead they would not lose. The goal was the rookie forward's second of the contest and second of the postseason.

Frank made it 4-2 at 10:57, scoring his third goal of the series on the powerplay. The marker would prove to be both the game and series-winner.

Hardy Haman-Aktell delivered the dagger at 14:52 of the third period, extending the lead to its eventual final of 5-3.

Frank leads the Bears in goals with three and points with five (3 g, 2 a). Chase Priskie and Joe Snively are tied for the team lead in assists with three each.

Game Information:

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m.

