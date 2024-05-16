Firebirds Hang On To Take 1-0 Series Lead Over Reign

May 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign on Wednesday at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 3-2. Jimmy Schuldt, Devin Shore, and Max McCormick each scored in the victory that gave the Firebirds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Reign scored the game's first goal as Andre Lee took a quick shot that beat Chris Driedger over the shoulder. The Firebirds responded with a goal from Max McCormick at 14:37 as he put the puck towards the net, pinballing in front and ricocheting past Erik Portillo to even the score. Connor Carrick took a wrist shot from the right circle that deflected off Devin Shore into the cage to put Coachella Valley on top just 1:02 later. The goal was Shore's fourth of the playoffs.

Jimmy Schuldt extended the Firebirds' lead eight minutes into the second period. Logan Morrison and Jacob Melanson worked off a faceoff to grab the puck for Schuldt for his first of the playoffs.

Ontario pulled within one goal as they struck on a powerplay early in the third period on a Samuel Fagemo strike. Coachella Valley was outshot 14-4 in the third but held on to win 3-2.

The Firebirds were held to just 15 shots in the victory, the lowest number of shots on goal in a game in franchise history (regular season and playoffs). Chris Driedger made 29 saves pick up his fourth straight win.

The Firebirds' powerplay finished the game 0-for-2 and the penalty kill went 2-for-3.

