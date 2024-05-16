Crunch Blanked by Monsters, 1-0, in Game 1

May 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by Cleveland Monsters, 1-0, in Game 1 tonight at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Monsters take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 23-of-24 shots. Jet Greaves earned the shut out turning aside all 28 shots in net for the Monsters. Syracuse was held scoreless on four power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went 2-for-2.

After two scoreless periods, the Monsters broke the stalemate with a shorthanded goal 4:46 into the final frame. Justin Pearson grabbed the puck along the goal line, stick handled around defenders and scored. Cleveland held onto their one-goal lead through the remainder of the game to take the first win.

The Crunch and Monsters will play Game 2 in Cleveland on Saturday.

Crunchables: The Crunch were last shut out in the postseason on April 30, 2023, in Rochester.

