Monsters Defeat Crunch with 1-0 Win Taking an Early Lead in Division Finals Series
May 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 1-0 on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters lead the North Division Finals best-of-five series 1-0.
Following a battle of both team's goaltenders resulting in a scoreless first and second period, Justin Pearson recorded an unassisted shorthanded goal at 4:46 of the final frame. Pearson's tally secured the 1-0 win for the Monsters while Jet Greaves recorded his first AHL playoff shutout.
Cleveland's Greaves stopped 28 shots for the win while Syracuse's Brandon Halverson made 23 saves in defeat.
The Monsters and Crunch faceoff for Game 2 of the North Division Finals on Saturday, May 18, at 1:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final CLE 0 0 1 - 1 SYR 0 0 0 - 0
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 24 0/2 4/4 10 min / 5 inf SYR 28 0/4 2/2 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoff Record CLE Greaves W 28 0 4-1-0 SYR Halverson L 23 1 3-3-0
