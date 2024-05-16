LA Kings Assign Defender Angus Booth to Ontario

May 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings announced Thursday that defenseman Angus Booth has been assigned to the Ontario Reign, the team's American Hockey League affiliate.

Booth, 20, was selected by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft with the 116th overall pick. He then signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the team on Dec. 29, 2023.

The blueliner totaled 28 points on three goals and 25 assists (3-25() in 61 regular season games with the Shawinigan Cataractes and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) this season. He recently appeared in 17 postseason contests with Baie-Comeau, earning three assists and a plus-eight rating. Prior to joining Baie-Comeau, Booth was named captain with Shawinigan in his third season with the club.

In 198 games during his junior career over a span of four seasons, Booth had 73 points on seven goals and 66 assists (7-66=73). He helped the Cataractes capture the QMJHL Gilles-Courteau Trophy as playoff champions in 2022 with four points on two goals and two assists in 16 contests.

Booth is expected to wear No. 24 with the Reign. Ontario is back in action for Game 2 of the Pacific Division Finals on Friday night in Palm Desert at Acrisure Arena.

