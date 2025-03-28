FC Tulsa vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Taylor Calheira scored with three minutes to go as FC Tulsa earned a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at ONEOK Field, giving the hosts their first win against Sacramento in club history in the 15th meeting between the clubs.

