FC Tulsa Head to California to Take on Monterey Bay F.C.

July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa head on the road for a Saturday matchup against Monterey Bay F.C.

Standings:

FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 4W-6L-5D, ranking 11th in the Western Conference. Monterey Bay F.C. enters the match with a record of 7W-8L-4D, ranking 5th in the Western Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match:

FC Tulsa's traveled to Colorado Springs, CO to take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in their most recent match. The Switchbacks took 12 shots throughout the first half, four of those being on target, but Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda stopped all four from entering the net. FC Tulsa took seven shots throughout the second half, with two of those being on target, but the Switchbacks' prevented both scoring attempts. In the 87th minute, the Switchbacks found the back of the net, but a foul was called before the goal was made, so it was ultimately ruled no goal. In the 89th minute, Head Coach Mario Sanchez received a red card, resulting in a suspension for the upcoming match against Monterey Bay FC. Colorado Springs found the back of the net once again in the 90 + 3' and scored the match-winning goal.

Last Match-Up Against Monterey Bay FC:

FC Tulsa last faced Monterey Bay F.C. in May 2023. The last match-up between the two teams consisted of 28 fouls and three FC Tulsa injury substitutions. Regardless, FC Tulsa still held off Monterey Bay F.C. from scoring the entire match. The first two shots of the match were taken by FC Tulsa, both within the first 20 minutes. Monterey Bay F.C. took their first shot after earning back-to-back corner kicks in the 25th minute, but FC Tulsa defended against the home team's scoring attempts, and continued to do so throughout the match. Despite the three injuries that occured, the match still ended in a 0-0 draw.

Players to Watch:

FC Tulsa's players to watch are Midfielder Andrew Booth and Forward Diogo Pacheco. Midfielder Andrew Booth was acquired from Miami FC this week and joins FC Tulsa on the road in Monterey Bay and looks to make an impact on Saturday. During his season with Miami FC, Booth has four blocks, five interceptions and 17 tackles. Forward Diogo Pacheco got his first USL Championship start in FC Tulsa's June 8th win and got off to a hot start scoring two goals in his debut. Pacheco looks to make his presence known against Monterey Bay F.C.

Monterey Bay F.C.'s player to watch is Goalkeeper Carlos Herrera. Herrera was just named to the USL Week 18 Team of the Week after his success in Monterey Bay F.C.'s recent match-up against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The goalkeeper got his first start of the season, his first clean sheet, and matched his career-high in saves, having made eight saves throughout the match.

Up Next:

FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field Saturday, July 20th at 7:30pm to take on Memphis 901 FC. The club is celebrating Hot Dog Night and will feature a hot dog eating contest at halftime. To sign up for the hot dog eating contest, click here. FC Tulsa stays home on July 26th to take on Indy Eleven. For tickets visit, For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

