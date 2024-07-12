NCFC Visits Sacramento Republic FC

July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - North Carolina FC is headed west for a late-night matchup with Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, July 13 at 11 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on CBS' Golazo Network.

North Carolina FC currently sits eighth in the Eastern Conference with 21 points and a 5-6-6 record, while Sacramento is third in the Western Conference with 28 points and a 7-3-7 record. Saturday will mark the first meeting between the two teams.

NCFC got back in the win column in Week 18, beating Miami FC 4-1 after trailing 0-1 at halftime. Evan Conway bagged a brace to lead the way, becoming the first NCFC player with multiple goals in a game this season, while Oalex Anderson and Rafa Mentzingen also got on the scoresheet.

Conway and Mentzingen's performances earned the pair spots on the USL Championship Team of the Week, while Conway's first goal of the night was nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week.

Saturday's game will be a homecoming for Sacramento native Shaft Brewer Jr., who started his journey to the professional game in Sacramento Republic's academy.

SCOUTING SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC

Sacramento has been solid in front of goal this season, with the team's 21 goals scored ranking 16th out of 24 teams, but the team has relied on its stellar defense to pick up all three points in close games. No team in the league has allowed fewer goals than Sacramento's 13, with only Charleston equaling that defensive record.

Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello took home the Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year honors in the USL Championship's Fan's Choice Midseason Awards. With just nine goals conceded, an 81.6% save percentage and a league-leading eight clean sheets, Vitiello is one of the toughest shot-stoppers in the league.

North Carolina native Conor Donovan, who played for the then-named Capital Area Rail Hawks Development Academy, Cardinal Gibbons High School and N.C. State before being selected by Orlando City in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, has also been a big part of that defensive success, starting 16 of the team's games. Donovan spent the shortened 2020 season with NCFC, making 14 appearances for his hometown club.

Last season's USL League One Golden Boot winner and Player of the Year Trevor Amann is Sacramento's leading scorer this season with eight goals, five more than any other player in the squad. Amann made the jump to the USL Championship this offseason after a stellar 2023 campaign with Northern Colorado Hailstorm in League One, breaking the league's single-season scoring record with 23 goals. Amann scored just once in four meetings against NCFC during the 2023 campaign.

NEXT UP

North Carolina FC returns to WakeMed Soccer Park for a Friday night showdown with Detroit City FC on July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will be the first of the team's two Summer in NC Series matches, presented by Bombshell Brewing Company. Tickets are available.

