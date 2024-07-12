Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Rumbles with the Rowdies in Tampa

July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, July 13 (4:30 PM PDT)

Where: Al Lang Stadium (St. Petersburg, FL)

How to Watch: Locally: CBS KCAL 9, Nationally: ESPN+

Orange County SC earned their first victory under interim head coach Paul Hardyman in a 4-1 thrashing of Memphis 901 FC at The Champ last Saturday. Now, the Black and Orange head across the country for a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rowdies. While everyone has fond memories of 2021, OCSC will need to put in another energetic performance if they want to claim their first victory in the series since the USL Championship Final.

TAMPA KEEPS TEAMS AT BAY

The Tampa Bay Rowdies enter Saturday's match in 4th place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference. The Rowdies have had a stretch in which theoretically, they should not have picked up many points, scoring one goal or less in six of their previous seven matches. However, this is a testament to their backline and offseason signing, goalkeeper Jordan Farr. During that stretch, Tampa Bay went 4-2-1 and shut out their opponents three times. Defensively they rank third in the league in goals allowed (18) and goals allowed per match (1.06). They are led up top by two former Western Conference standouts in former Rising striker Manuel Arteaga (10 G, 1A) and former Lights forward Cal Jennings (9 G, 1 A). Former Loyal wing-back Blake Bodily leads the side with five assists.

2024 Regular Season Record: 8-5-4 (4th in USL-C Eastern Conference)

Goals Scored: 29 I Goals Allowed: 18 I Clean Sheets: 6

Players to Watch:

F Manuel Arteaga

GK Jordan Farr

AN OFFENSIVE FIREWORK DISPLAY

Orange County SC found their scoring boots in a 4-1 thrashing over Memphis 901 FC last Saturday, July 6. Goals from Next Wave star Bryce Jamison, forward Ethan Zubak, a Goal of the Week nominee from defender Owen Lambe, and the first in Black and Orange for forward Christian Sorto lit up the scoreboard for OCSC on Fourth of July Weekend. It was their highest goal scoring output of the 2024 USL Championship season, and their highest goal scoring total since a 5-1 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC last season. It was the first win for Paul Hardyman as interim head coach, who praised his squad's performance postgame, crediting their energy and work rate that led to their best performance on the scoreboard so far this season. The next challenge for the Black and Orange is building momentum and turning it into consistency, as they are looking for their first back to back victories since March 30 & April 6. Some names are expected to come off the injury report prior to kickoff Saturday, and could be exactly what is needed to string together a run.

Players to Watch

F Bryce Jamison

M Kyle Scott

All-time record:

Orange County SC is 1-1-1 all-time against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Previous Matchup: 2023 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1 - 1 Tampa Bay Rowdies (Championship Stadium, Irvine, CA)

Scoring summary: Emil Nielsen 40' (OCSC), Zachary Herivaux 80' (TBR)

YOUR COUNTY, YOUR CLUB!

Orange County SC returns home to Championship Stadium on Saturday, July 20 for our Owners Night as the County Boys take on San Antonio FC at 7:00 PM! Don't miss out on a celebration of our over 1,500 owners and an investment and celebration of local soccer! A limited number of tickets are still available, get yours here!

THE KITS ARE HERE!

The 2024 County Roads and Classic kits from our official outfitter at hummel are now back in stock! Our jet black kit features a road map of Orange County in orange on the front of the kit and our Orange home kit with black accents are now back in stock in all sizes. Grab your County Roads kit and Classic kit at the stadium on Saturday or at ocscshop.com today, and Rep the County!

FLEX ON 'EM

Did you miss out on your chance to join Orange County SC's Season Ticket Holder Family, but still want to attend multiple of OCSC's remaining home matches at The Champ? Then our 10 ticket Flex Packs are exactly what you need! They're the best way to attend multiple matches with a friend, or bring out the whole squad and use all 10 in one match! The choice is yours, it's...flexible. Head to orangecountysoccer.com/flex-packs for more information.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.