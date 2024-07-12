Monterey Bay Hosts FC Tulsa on Ag & Country Night at Cardinale Stadium

July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-8-4, 25 points) welcomes FC Tulsa (4-6-5, 17 points) for a 7 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday at Cardinale Stadium in Week 19 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season, presented by Signs By Van. Saturday's match will be broadcast locally via KION on FOX 35 (46.2 over the air, 35 Dish, 47 DirecTV and 3/702 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay enters the weekend fifth in the Western Conference table after winning away from home in Pittsburgh against Riverhounds SC behind a stoppage time goal from loanee Ousseni Bouda - his first score for the Union. Now returning home after two contests on the road, the Crisp-and-Kelp will look to keep the momentum rolling with a win at home over a struggling FC Tulsa side. In addition, MBFC is expected to return Tristan Trager for the match.

FC Tulsa is in decent form entering the match despite losing its most recent fixture against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on July 4. Overall, the now-Western Conference side has won two games in its last five with a draw included. FC Tulsa has also only played 15 matches so far this season, the fewest in the league and four matches less than Monterey Bay.

MBFC and FC Tulsa last met at Cardinale Stadium and played to a nil-nil draw in a midweek match on May 31, 2023 in the only meeting between the sides that season. Prior to that, Monterey Bay made its first trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma for another midweek match back in October 2022. Because FC Tulsa was an Eastern Conference side prior to this season, the sides only faced off once per season. Now that Tulsa is in the West, they will meet up two times a year - with Saturday being the first fixture and the regular season finale in Tulsa being the second. All time, FC Tulsa owns the head-to-head with a 1-0-1 record and a +2 goal differential.

Monterey Bay F.C. vs. FC Tulsa

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 61 degrees

2024 Records

Monterey Bay F.C. (7-8-4, 25 pts, 5th West); FC Tulsa (4-6-5, 17 pts, 11th West)

