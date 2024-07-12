Hartford Athletic Announce Partnership with Coca-Cola

July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic have announced a partnership with Coca-Cola Northeast, making them the official carbonated and isotonic soft drink sponsor of the Club. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Hartford Athletic and underscores a shared commitment to community engagement between the two organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome a globally recognized and an iconic brand to the Hartford Athletic family," said Hartford Athletic CEO Nick Sakiewicz. "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide a top-notch experience for our fans and players, and to support our community. Together with Coca-Cola, we are committed to making a positive impact both on and off the field."

As part of the partnership, Coke Northeast will supply beverages at all Hartford Athletic games, events, and at the new Day Hill Dome, ensuring fans and players have access to their favorite drinks. Fans can look forward to exclusive promotions, giveaways, and special events featuring Coca-Cola products throughout the soccer season.

Hartford Athletic and Coke Northeast are dedicated to giving back to the community, and will join together for initiatives with a focus on providing support to local organizations and charities.

