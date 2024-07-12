Miami FC Extends Palacios for the 2024 Season

July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the extension of defender Junior Palacios' contract for the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season pending league and federation approval. Palacios had previously signed a 25-day contract with the club in June.

Palacios played for Miami FC for the 2021 and 2022 seasons before re-signing with the team last month. The Colombian defender then went on to win the 2023 USL League One regular season with Union Omaha.

This announcement comes ahead of Miami FC's first ever match against Rhode Island FC tomorrow at FIU Stadium. For tickets, visit miamifc.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.