On the Road to El Paso - New Mexico & Rich Ford United to Host Bus Trip for Away Match at Locomotive FC

July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - Fresh off their flight to Los Angeles for the Quarterfinal of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that saw more than 500 fans travel, New Mexico United is proud to announce that they are partnering with Rich Ford to bring another exciting away day to the fans. New Mexico United and Rich Ford are proud to announce a fan road trip to El Paso for United's match against El Paso Locomotive FC on July 27th. Fans can get their spot on the bus HERE!

For just $49 + tax, fans will have the opportunity to hop on the bus with the United familia, head down I-25, and get into the match, as the Black & Yellow take on their bitter rivals from down south. The package includes a spot on the bus, a match ticket, and exclusive travel items.

Please note: the $49 package DOES NOT include hotel reservations, but a hotel block link will be made available to traveling fans. The bus will leave Albuquerque on July 27th, and return on July 28th. Additional info about pre-match festivities will be made available soon.

