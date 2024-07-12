Memphis 901 FC Heads to Motown for Interconference Matchup

The Beale Street Boys venture up north to Motown to face Detroit City FC in the unfriendly confines of Keyworth Stadium this weekend.

901 FC's five match unbeaten streak was snapped last weekend with a 4-1 loss to Orange County SC in Irvine, CA.

Memphis hasn't lost to Detroit in the clubs' five meetings and look to lean on a quick start and strong defense.

Unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 matches, Memphis will work for a result to continue their climb in a jam-packed Western Conference with Nos. 2-8 all within five points of each other.

Marlon leads the West's top scoring attack with seven goals and five assists while Tyler Deric commands the back line. The veteran goalkeeper recorded his 250th USLC career regular season save on Saturday.

Detroit sits at No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings with only one loss at home this season, dropping points to Birmingham on June 26 with two goals in the final 10 minutes of the match.

The hosts split points with Tampa Bay last time out. Playing with 10 men, Detroit grabbed a 71st minute lead thanks to Elvis Amoh, but conceded a stoppage-time equalizer to come away with a draw.

Kickoff for Saturday's match is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. Fans can cheer on the Beale Street Boys at the official watch party at Celtic Crossing Irish Pub.

