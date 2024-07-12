Match Preview: Miami FC vs Rhode Island FC
July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami FC returns home to face Rhode Island FC for the first match between the two teams this Saturday. With this season being Rhode Island's first in the USL Championship, this will be the first game the two teams play against each other.
Miami FC
Miami FC is back at FIU Stadium to take on Rhode Island FC in hopes of securing three points at home this weekend.
Khalid Balogun, recent signing of Miami's, scored his first ever goal for the team and his first goal in the USL Championship last Saturday in Miami's match against North Carolina FC.
Balogun joins the scoresheet for Miami as the tenth goal scorer of the season and will be one of Miami's players to watch during this Saturday's match.
Miami will be looking to gain three points at home before heading to South Carolina next week to face Charleston Battery. Tickets for this match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.
Opponent: Rhode Island FC
Rhode Island FC travels down to South Florida to play their first match at FIU Stadium following their Friday night draw against Indy Eleven. Rhode Island is ninth on the Eastern Conference table having secured 19 points from its 3-10-4 record.
The main players to watch for Rhode Island this weekend are Albert Dikwa and Frank Nodarse. Dikwa, the 2023 USL Championship top scorer, has tallied up four goals for his new team thus far. Nodarse, another key player for Rhode Island, has scored three times this season, two being just last week against Indy Eleven where he marked down a brace.
Rhode Island FC will be looking to secure its fourth win of the season and climb its way up to securing a playoff spot.
#MIAvRI Quick Facts
Date: 7/13/24
Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. EST
Venue: FIU Stadium
Watch: TV33 (Local), CBS News App (Local), Pluto TV (Local), ESPN+ (Nationwide), & YouTube (International)
Tickets: miamifc.com/tickets
FIU Stadium parking will be at the Cuban Memorial Lot
