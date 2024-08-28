FC Barcelona Notches 5-2 Win Over Bay FC in International Friendly at PayPal Park

August 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC played their second ever match against an international opponent, falling 5-2 to the reigning UEFA Champions League winners FC Barcelona in a friendly match at PayPal Park in front of 14,187 fans on Tuesday night. Bay FC utilized 21 players in the match with first-half goals from Asisat Oshoala and Racheal Kundananji. Kika Nazareth and Ewa Pajor scored goals in the first half for Barcelona, while Mapi Leon, Claudia Pina and Patri Guijarro all added goals in the second half.

Oshoala scored against her former club to give Bay FC a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute of the match. She intercepted a pass from the Barcelona goalkeeper near the edge of the box and fired a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal. Barcelona leveled the match at 1-1 in the 21st minute. Ewa Pajor dribbled down the right side of the field and slotted a pass to Kika Nazareth, who delivered a strike from the edge of the box that snuck inside the left post.

Receiving a long ball over the top from Caprice Dydasco, Tess Boade found space in the box and fired a shot from close range that was parried away by the Barcelona goalkeeper. Kundananji pounced on the loose ball and converted from close range in the 32nd minute to make it 2-1 scoreline. Barcelona answered quickly as Caroline Graham Hansen tied the match at two goals each, firing a shot from a tight angle near the right post into the back of the net.

Bay FC made eight second-half substitutes, and goalkeeper Emmie Allen made two big saves on back-to-back attempts in the 63rd minute from Pajor and Vicky Lopez to keep the match tied at 2-2. Barcelona took its first lead of the match in the 68th minute when Mapi León curled her delivery directly off a corner kick inside the near post. Barcelona added to more goals in stoppage time, which both came on longest-distance strikes from Claudia Pina and Patri Guijarro to secure the win.

Facing a quick turnaround, Bay FC travels for a road match on Friday, Aug. 30 against Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park. The Aug. 30 match will be broadcast on Amazon Prime at 7 p.m. (Pacific).

Bay FC vs. FC Barcelona - International Friendly

Aug. 27, 2024 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 2 0 2

FC Barcelona 2 3 5

Scoring Summary:

BAY: Oshoala, 17

FCB: Nazareth (Pajor), 21

BAY: Kundananji, 32

FCB: Graham Hansen, 35

FCB: León, 68

FCB: Pina, 91

FCB: Gu, 93

Misconduct Summary:

FCB: Brugts (caution), 83

Lineups:

BAY: GK Rowland (Allen, 46), D Moreau, D Menges Š (Brewster, 46), D Dahlkemper (Beattie, 46), D Dydasco (Malonson, 46), M Pickett (Shepherd, 46) M Boade (Paulson, 46), M Bailey (Doms, 46), F Kundananji (Castellanos, 33), F Oshoala (Anderson, 46), F Hill (Conti, 33)

Substitutes Not Used: None

FCB: GK Gemma, D Rolfo (Brugts, 46), D Leon Š (Szymczak, 69), D Jana (Torrejon, 46), D Engen (Battle, 69), M Walsh (Guijarro, 69), M Caño (Putellas, 69), M Schertenleib (Lopez, 46), F Graham Hansen (Bonmati, 69), F Nazareth (Pina, 46), F Pajor (Segura, 80)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Roebuck, M Serrajordi

Referee: Adorae Monroy

Assistant Referees: Felisha Mariscal, Salma Perez

Fourth Official: Iryna Petrunok

Weather: Sunny, 81 degrees

Attendance: 14,187

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

