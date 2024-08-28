Bay FC Acquires Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz, $15,000 Allocation Money from Kansas City Current in Exchange for Defender Kayla Sharples

San Francisco - Bay FC have acquired goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz and $15,000 Allocation Money from the Kansas City Current in exchange for defender Kayla Sharples, it was announced today. Bay FC is currently in negotiations with Silkowitz to sign her to a contract extension.

"With the window closing this week, the club identified key players and positions that we believed were important to develop and strengthen our roster," said Matt Potter, Bay FC head of football and interim sporting director. "With the departure of [Lysianne] Proulx and Melissa [Lowder] on season-ending injury, we needed to solidify our goalkeeping core. With the acquisition of Abby [Dahlkemper], we now have an incredibly strong group of center backs, which contributed to this move.

Kayla has been an outstanding teammate and steward of Bay FC in her time here. She has exhibited top qualities both on and off the field and we are grateful for all her hard work in moving this team forward in our inaugural season. We wish her well as she continues her career in Kansas City and thank her for being part of Bay FC."

Silkowitz was the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft out of Iowa State, becoming the first Iowa State player to be drafted into the NWSL. During the 2023 NWSL season, she was loaned to Australian side Brisbane Roar FC. During the 2023-24 campaign in Australia, Silkowitz made her professional debut in the club's season opener against the Melbourne Victory on Oct. 15, 2023. With the Roar, Silkowitz appeared in 18 matches, earning five wins, three shutouts with 71 saves. She was recalled from her loan on March 8, 2024, ahead of the current NWSL season.

At Iowa State, she played for the Cyclones from 2020-22, making 43 appearances in her last three collegiate seasons with 324 career saves. She began her collegiate career at Ohio State, playing the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Buckeyes. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Silkowitz earned Big 10 All-Freshman Team honors, playing in 18 matches with a 0.99 goals-against average, 58 saves and three shutouts.

Sharples signed with Bay FC as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season. She made her club debut in the team's inaugural match against Angel City FC on March 17. In regular season play, Sharples appeared in 15 matches (12 starts), recording a pair of goals. She tallied her two goals in consecutive matches on April 14 against Seattle Reign FC and on the road against Kansas City on April 20.

Jordan Silkowitz

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-0

Birthdate: March 27, 2000

Hometown: Fairfax, Va.

Previous Club: Kansas City Current (NWSL)

College: Iowa State/Ohio State

