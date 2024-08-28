Bay FC Debuts New Poppy Collection Merchandise at International Friendly against FC Barcelona

August 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - Bay FC, the new women's professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), is ending summer with a bang dropping a 12-item Poppy-themed merchandise collection now available on bayfc.com. Fans who attended Bay FC's international friendly against Spanish club FC Barcelona yesterday evening at PayPal Park received exclusive access to the collection in-venue, and Bay FC players sported the new merchandise upon arrival. B-roll of player arrivals can be found HERE.

The Poppy Collection includes:

Unisex Navy Satin and Poppy Corduroy Jackets (Satin $175, Corduroy $195)

Unisex Navy Crew ($80)

Unisex Navy and White Tees ($40)

White Bay FC Poppy Hoodie ($90)

Reversible Bucket, Corduroy and Navy Wooly Hats (Bucket Hat, $55; Corduroy, $50; Navy Wool, $50)

Unisex Poppy Ultra Soft and Poppy Scarves ($38)

Poppy Pin ($8)

Fans who would like to purchase Poppy merchandise can do so at Bayfc.com and in-venue for the remainder of Bay FC's home matches.

Bay FC is hosting its inaugural home season at PayPal Park in San Jose and tickets are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

