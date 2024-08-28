Chicago Red Stars Sign Rookie Defender Hannah Anderson to Three-Year Extension

August 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars have signed rookie defender Hannah Anderson to a three-year contract extension running from January 2025 to December 2027, the club announced today.

"I feel very blessed to be able to continue my career at a club who believed in me from the start," said Anderson. "I'm excited to be staying in Chicago and to continue representing this club. Let's go Red Stars!"

"Hannah's skills and drive to compete will be an asset to our backline," said Red Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "We're thrilled to extend her contract and look forward to her continued impact on the field in the seasons to come."

Anderson was selected by the Red Stars with the third pick in the third round of the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft January 12 and earned a one-year contract with the club March 12. The defender's professional debut May 25 was immediately followed by her first career start in front of a record-setting crowd of 35,038 fans at Wrigley Field June 8. Playing every minute across all competitions since June 8, Anderson has patrolled Chicago's back line with the expertise of a seasoned defender. Notably, Anderson blocked a shot that proved key to keeping Chicago's clean sheet intact against San Diego Wave FC June 28. Additionally, Chicago's July 20 penalty shootout against New Jersey/New York Gotham FC, Anderson scored one of the Red Stars' four penalties, and almost gave Chicago an early lead with a header against the Washington Spirit July 31.

Before being drafted by Chicago, Anderson solidified her status as one of the nation's top defensive players at Texas Tech University. The Plano, Texas, native received multiple honors in her five years as a Red Raider, including the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and being named a semifinalist for the 2023 MAC Hermann Award. The defender set a program record by starting and playing in all 96 career matches.

The Chicago Red Stars take on Angel City FC September 1 before returning to SeatGeek Stadium September 8 to celebrate the team's 2024 Olympians in the Welcome Home Match, presented by United Airlines. Tickets to all Chicago Red Stars home matches can be purchased at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

