URFC Signs Darielle O'Brien as Injury Replacement Player
August 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today that the club has redesignated Darielle O'Brien as an injury replacement player. The defender originally signed as a National Team Replacement Player on July 17. She made her Royals debut against Seattle Reign FC on July 19, entering late in the match for Madison Pogarch.
Utah Royals FC returned to NWSL action at home on Aug 23 beating fellow expansion side Bay FC 2-1. Now the Royals travel to Houston to face the Dash on August 31, looking to climb up the table. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT at Shell Energy Stadium.
