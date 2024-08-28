"Orlando Made" Food & Beverage Program Adds Good Salt Restaurant Group and Papi Smash'd Burger to Inter&Co Stadium Lineup

August 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - With Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride set to host back-to-back matches this coming weekend, both sides' first home game since the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Club has announced new updates and additions to the "Orlando Made" food and beverage program, in partnership with Oak View Group.

Many of the Club's existing, local vendors will add new menu items for the second half of the 2024 regular season, while Inter&Co Stadium has also partnered with Orlando-based Good Salt Restaurant Group to provide a unique menu option in the West Club premium space each matchday.

A staple of the Orlando culinary scene, two of Good Salt's iconic brands have joined Inter&Co Stadium's "Orlando Made" food and beverage program, with specialty menu offerings from The Monroe and Reyes Mezcaleria available in the West Club beginning on August 31st when Orlando City hosts Nashville SC.

Just blocks away from Inter&Co Stadium, The Monroe is Good Salt's newest concept, located in Creative Village. Inspired by civil rights leader Dr. William "Monroe" Wells, The Monroe offers modern American comfort fare and nostalgic, childhood favorites in a space that seeks to capture the spirit of Orlando's rich history. Reyes Mezcaleria, found in the North Quarter District of Downtown Orlando, is the third concept started by founders Jason and Sue Chin. Using locally sourced products, Reyes Mezcaleria brings authentic, regionally inspired Mexican flavors to Central Florida.

Papi Smash'd Burger has also joined the program's lineup. The downtown Orlando concept will serve their signature, Latin-inspired smash burgers out of both the Heineken Market and as part of the rotating cart program.

Additionally, Inter&Co Stadium announced new additions to existing Orlando Made partners, including:

Teak Neighborhood Grill: "The Brace", a double-smashed burger with ghost pepper cheese

Harrell's Hot Dogs: Bratwurst with peppers, onions and yellow mustard

Black Rooster Taqueria: Pork carnitas tamales

Flippers: Veggie pizza

Cholo Dogs: Footlong hot dog

Orlando City returns to Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, set to host Nashville SC in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, while Orlando Pride welcomes NJ/NY Gotham FC a day later on Sunday, Sept. 1 in a 6 p.m. match. Tickets for the games can be purchased by visiting OrlandoCitySC.com or Orlando-Pride.com.

