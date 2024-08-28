Kansas City Current Agree to Trade for Defender Kayla Sharples

August 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have agreed to a trade with Bay FC for defender Kayla Sharples. In exchange, Bay will receive goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz and $15,000 in allocation funds.

"Kayla is a tough defender with great experience in the league who can only help our backline get stronger," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "I'm confident she will fit in with this group seamlessly and be a big part of the team going forward."

Sharples comes to Kansas City after being one of Bay FC's first free agent signings prior to the club's NWSL debut this season. She has 15 appearances with 12 starts and 1,128 minutes played this season. She led the club in interceptions (14) and is sixth in the league in blocks (16). Originally drafted by the Chicago Red Stars in the 2019 NWSL Draft, Sharples made her 50th career appearance just before the Olympic break, July 6.

"I'm truly excited for this opportunity to join the Kansas City Current," said Sharples. "This team has built a culture of excellence that really speaks to me. The commitment from the coaches, the support from ownership, the emphasis on player development and the overall environment they've fostered is something special. I know that being part of this talented group will help me develop as a player, and I'm eager to contribute to the team's continued success in any way I can."

Silkowitz was drafted to Kansas City in the 2023 NWSL Draft with the 18th overall selection. She is the first player to be drafted to the NWSL from Iowa State. On loan to the Brisbane Roar for the 2023-2024 Australia A-League Women season, Silkowitz played 19 matches (all starts) with three clean sheets.

Sharples is expected to be available for selection when the Kansas City Current face the North Carolina Courage Sunday, Sept. 1 and could make her home debut at CPKC Stadium Sept. 7 against the Utah Royals.

