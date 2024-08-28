URFC Defender Lauren Flynn Placed on Season-Ending Injury List

August 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah (Wednesday August 28, 2024) - Utah Royals FC announce defender Lauren Flynn has been placed on the season-ending injury list.

Flynn suffers from bilateral compartment syndrome in lower legs. Since the injury diagnosis, Flynn has been working closely with the Utah Royals medical staff and she will undergo surgery to address the issue.

Prior to the injury, Flynn was a key piece of the Royals defense, deputizing for Kaleigh Riehl who suffered a calf injury. The second round draft pick out of Florida State in the 2024 NWSL draft recorded twelve starts and 893 minutes in her rookie campaign and leads the team in combined tackles and interceptions with 58. She won NWSL Impact Save of the Week in week 10 for her last ditch effort to keep Kansas City forward and golden boot leader Temwa Chawinga off the board.

The Royals visit Houston Dash this Saturday in its first of two consecutive road games. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MDT with broadcast available on ION tv. URFC eyes a late playoff push as it sits 14th in NWSL 7 points behind the current playoff line.

