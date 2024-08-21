Fast Start Pulls Tourists Through to Victory

GREENSBORO- The Asheville Tourists jumped out to a fast start against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Wednesday night. Asheville plated five runs in the first two innings and held on to win 5-3. The Tourists outhit the Grasshoppers 11 to 4 and for the second straight game held Greensboro to one earned run.

Narbe Cruz pushed across the game's initial run with an RBI groundout in the top of the first. Two batters later Garret Guillemette made the score 2-0 with an RBI single. Asheville kept the pressure on in the top of the second; Kenni Gomez, Walker Janek, and Luis Encarnacion all hit RBI singles and the Tourists led 5-0 after an inning and a half.

The Tourists starting pitcher, Edinson Batista, covered five innings and did not allow an earned run. Greensboro did push two unearned runs across against Batista; however, the Tourists right-hander did more than enough to earn his sixth win of the season.

Wilmy Sanchez, Jeremy Molero, and Layne Henderson made sure the lead held up over the contest's final four innings. The trio combined to strike out nine batters. Sanchez and Molero both earned holds while Henderson notched his second save of the season.

Asheville has an opportunity to match their longest road win streak of the year with Game Three against the Grasshoppers set for Thursday night at 6:30pm ET.

