Steward, Claws Roll to Sixth Straight Win, 7-0 in Brooklyn

August 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYLN, NY - Casey Steward gave up one hit over 5.2 scoreless innings and the BlueClaws won their sixth straight game, 7-0 over Brooklyn on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park.

Jersey Shore (26-24/64-52) remains tied for second, 1.5 games in back of first place Hudson Valley, who also won on Wednesday night.

Keaton Anthony, who had two hits in each of the last two games, singled home Aidan Miller, who had doubled, to open the scoring in the first inning. Jordan Dissin added a SAC fly in the second and Anthony singled home another run in the third inning.

Anthony later scored on a wild pitch and Trent Farquhar drove in a run on a fielder's choice groundout, with another scoring on a throwing error on the same play. Miller added an RBI single in the eighth inning to provide the BlueClaws' final run.

Meanwhile, Steward (3-2) was dynamite, allowing just one hit over 5.2 scoreless innings. He walked five and struck out seven in earning his third win with the BlueClaws. Charles King got the next four outs. Jake Eddington threw a scoreless eighth in his BlueClaws debut while Wen-Hui Pan threw a scoreless ninth inning for Jersey Shore.

Trent Farquhar, Aidan Miller, Keaton Anthony, Emaarion Boyd, and Pierce Bennett all had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night. RHP Mitch Neunborn starts for Jersey Shore.

