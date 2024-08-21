Grasshoppers Fall to Tourists, 5-3 Wednesday Evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Asheville Tourists, 5-3 on Wednesday, August 21. The Tourists improved to 20-30 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 24-25. Asheville outhit Greensboro 11-4 while the Tourists had two mishaps to the Grasshoppers one.

Infielder Mitch Jebb led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by infielder Josiah Sightler and outfielder, P.J. Hilson.

Leading at the dish for the Tourists was outfielder Kenni Gomez as he went 2-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Infielder Narbe Cruz followed close behind as he went 2-5 with one RBI. Hits for Asheville were also recorded by Walker Janek (2), Gerret Guillemette (2), Luis Encarnacion, Ryan Johnson, and Korey Morton.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Scott Randall as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up six hits, five earned runs, and one free base on 1.1 innings of work. Randall took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 2-3 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Edinson Batista as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up two unearned runs and three free bases on five innings of work. Batista recorded the win for the Tourists and improved to 6-5 on the season. Wilmy Sanchez (1) and Jeremy Molero (3) both tallied a hold for Asheville while Layne Henderson (2) tallied a save.

