Disla Fuels Crawdads' Win

August 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC- Arturo Disla collected three hits on Wednesday night, including his fifth-round tripper of the year to propel the Hickory Crawdads to an 8-4 win at LP Frans Stadium.

Disla got the Crawdads going in the third inning with a two-run single to right to give starter Paul Bonzagni a 3-0 going to the fourth.

In the fifth, 'Diesel' crushed a solo homer to left field, moving the Frans crowd to audibly react to the 'Dads 5-1 lead.

Bonzagni, making his second home start for Hickory (26-24, 54-62), allowed one earned run through six innings to claim his second win for the Crawdads.

Gavin Collyer finished off the game for Hickory in a rather unusual fashion, striking out all four batters he faced in the ninth to secure the win.

Sebastian Walcott earned a multi-hit night, driving home a run in the game for the Crawdads.

The win for Hickory allows the team to recover a game in the standings against Bowling Green and Greenville. The Drive were no-hit tonight in Greenville, losing 2-1 to Rome.

Alejandro Rosario toes the slab for Hickory tomorrow at 7pm against the Hot Rods, with Crawdads Pregame getting things started at 6:45pm on MiLB.tv, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

