De la Cruz Records Strikeout No. 100 on Season, But Cyclones Can't Overcome BlueClaws' Pitching, Fall 7-0

August 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones were held to only two hits on Wednesday night, in a 7-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The 'Clones allowed the 'Claws to plate runners in all but three frames. Brooklyn had its chances offensively, but came up empty handed with an 0-for-8 performance with runners in scoring position.

LHP Felipe De La Cruz was tagged with the loss, surrendering four earned runs on six hits over five frames. That said, the southpaw became the first Brooklyn pitcher this season to cross the 100-strikeout threshold, and the first lefty to ever accomplish the feat in a single season in franchise history. RHP Luis G. Moreno did not fare much better, allowing three runs (two earned) over three innings of relief work. RHP Alfred Vega was the only Brooklyn arm to record a scoreless outing, tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

Five different BlueClaws finished with multi-hit efforts, en route to a 12-hit night as a team. RHP Casey Steward tossed 103 pitches over 5.2 scoreless. The righty walked five, struck out seven, and gave up only one hit. RHPs Charles King, Jake Eddington and Wen-Hui Pan took care of the rest, combining on 3.1 innings of one-hit relief ball.

The BlueClaws kickstarted the scoring right from the onset. With a runner on second and one away, DH Keaton Anthony continued his torrid stretch, driving home SS Aiden Miller with an RBI single.

In the second, the BlueClaws' run came thanks to a sac fly from C Jordan Dissin.

Another Anthony RBI base knock came an inning later in the third, this time scoring 2B Trent Farquhar for the game's third run.

The fourth inning was the first frame of the night where Jersey Shore was rendered scoreless. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, the 'Claws picked it right back up in the fifth with a wild pitch issued by De La Cruz, plating Anthony from third.

The Phillies affiliate continued its momentum in the sixth, when Farquhar hit into a fielder's choice. On that same play, Brooklyn committed a fielding error on a what-could-have-been inning-ending double play. Instead, SS William Lugo dropped the ball, allowing the inning to continue as two more runs scored to push the BlueClaws lead to 6-0.

Jersey Shore put the finishing touches on things in the eighth: an RBI single from Miller to plate Farquhar and make it 7-0. Brooklyn went down 1-2-3 in the ninth.

The 'Clones return to action Thursday night at Maimonides Park, as Brooklyn will aim to snap its two-game losing streak, and Jersey Shore's six game winning streak. LHP Zach Thornton (1-1, 2.38 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn, where he'll oppose RHP Mitch Neunborn (4-4, 2.09 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.