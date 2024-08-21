Renegades Game Notes

August 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (59-54, 26-22) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (51-63, 20-28)

RHP Josh Grosz (2-1, 3.07 ERA) vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (6-10, 5.90 ERA)

| Game 114 | Home Game 55 | Wednesday, August 21, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

'GADES ARE HOT: With a dominant 10-0 victory on Tuesday, the Renegades have won 14 of their last 20 games. Eight of nine batters in the lineup had at least one hit, and all nine reached base safely. Eight batters recorded at least one RBI. Baron Stuart, Harrison Cohen, and Indigo Diaz combined to throw a one-hitter, the fourth of the season for Hudson Valley. On Friday, Garrett Martin hit a walk-off home run in the ninth to break a 2-2 tie. Hudson Valley has won 11 of their last 14 games at Heritage Financial Park. The Renegades have a 18-6 record at home in the second half. Hudson Valley is currently in sitting first place in the SAL North, 1.5 games ahead of the Aberdeen IronBirds and Jersey Shore BlueClaws for a playoff spot with 18 games remaining in the season.

THE NEW GUYS: Over the last three weeks, new additions to the Renegades have a provided a spark offensively. In his High-A debut on Tuesday, Brendan Jones was on base four times, including a two-run homer and three walks while also stealing a base. Dylan Jasso and Jackson Castillo were stellar last week. On Tuesday, the duo combined for 10 RBIs in the 13-0 win. With a three-run homer and grand slam, Castillo drove in seven runs, matching the single-game franchise record tied by Jared Serna earlier this year. Jasso was 2-for-4 with a triple, homer, and three RBIs on Wednesday. He has six extra-base hits in 11 games, and has reached baseball in nine of 11 games he's played.

PITCHING IN: Entering play on Wednesday, the Renegades pitching staff sports a 3.37 ERA, not only the lowest in the South Atlantic League, but the best among all High-A teams. WIth a shutout on Tuesday, the Renegades have recorded five shutouts in the last 11 games. Hudson Valley ranks 7th among all full-season Minor League teams. Since the All-Star Break, the staff has a 2.26 ERA, which is the best in MiLB, ahead of the Great Lakes Loons (LAD, A+), who have a 2.40 team ERA since the break.

AT LAST: This week, the Renegades are playing the Wilmington Blue Rocks for the final time this season. Sunday's game will be the 30th matchup of the season between the two teams, having played four series prior to this week This is the second series held at Heritage FInancial Park, after 18 games were played at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington earlier this season. So far, the Renegades hold the advantage in the season series with a 13-10 record. After the final game of a series in June was postponed, the two teams will play seven games this week. In June, they played a eight-game series in Wilmington.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association partnered to present Bhutan Night last night at Heritage Financial Park. The team has brought 12 Bhutanese baseball and softball players for a baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. The athletes were at the ballpark on Monday for a clinic with Renegades players and coaches, and a Business of Baseball Panel with the Renegades Front Office Staff. On Tuesday, they participated in a sightseeing tour of Dutchess County planned by Dutchess Tourism before experiencing a V.I.P. experience at the game. On Wednesday, the group will tour MLB's offices in Manhattan and receive a behind-the-scenes V.I.P. experience at Yankee Stadium before watching the Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

HOME COOKIN': The Renegades are currently in a stretch where they are playing 19 of their next 25 games at Heritage Financial Park. After hosting Hickory for six games, Hudson Valley continues a two-week homestand with the Wilmington Blue Rocks this week. Of their final 25 games, the Renegades will have played 19 of them at home.

PITCHING REINFORCEMENTS: After being called up last week, Josh Grosz has been stellar for Hudson Valley. On Thursday, Grosz allowed just one hit in 5.1 scoreless frames. Grosz allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings in his return to the Renegades on Saturday, after making a spot start with the club in May. In his last five starts between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with just one earned run in 29.1 innings, good for a 0.30 ERA during that stretch. The East Carolina product was roommates in college with Renegades teammate Josh Moylan.

HEATING UP: Antonio Gomez have been excellent at the plate over the last two weeks. The Renegades catcher is currently riding a 15-game on-base streak, where he is 19-for-50 (.380) at the plate with eight doubles, a triple, two home run, eight RBIs, and 17 runs scored. During that stretch, Gomez has a .456 on-base percentage and a 1.156 OPS. He has boosted his average from .169 to .246 in the last 15 games.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 726 hits through 113 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, 20 fewer than the Down East Wood Ducks (A, TEX) for the lowest mark. Renegades pitching is holding the opposition to a .208 batting average this season, the best in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 1046 hits through 114 games, most among all non-AAA teams..

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.19 ERA (163 ER/462.2 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fourth-best in the minors. In the last four games, the bullpen has allowed two earned runs in 16.1 frames, good for a 1.11 ERA. On Saturday, Matt Keating, Kelly Austin, and Mason Vinyard allowed just two combined hits and one run across 5.2 frames. On Friday, Hudson Valley's bullpen consisting of Indigo Diaz, Thomas Balboni, and Ocean Gabonia allowed just one total baserunner in 3.2 innings, closing out a 2-0 shutout win.

WEST COAST ARMS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. A Renegades starting pitcher has allowed more than two earned runs in a start only once since July 28th. Trent Sellers continued his dominant form on Friday, throwing four scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four. The right-hander has an absurd 0.51 ERA in his last 35 frames dating back to June 26th, with 39 strikeouts and a .123 opposing average. Last week, Sellers was named South Atlantic Pitcher of the Month for July, holding the best ERA in MiLB (0.00) among qualified pitchers during that span. On Tuesday, Kyle Carr allowed just one hit in five scoreless innings while striking out five. Since the All-Star break, Carr has allowed just four earned runs in 24 innings with 25 punchouts, good for a 1.50 ERA. The southpaw has allowed just 10 combined hits in his last five starts.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 49-for-59 on stolen base attempts as a team in their last 40 games. The Renegades set a season-high with five stolen bases on Tuesday.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 211 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, eight more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA). Four Renegades have 16 or more doubles, and 10 players have ten or more two-baggers.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT: In 21 of their last 40 games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in 12 of the last 18 games, Hudson Valley is now 30-12 in games this season where they do not commit an error. The Renegades won on Tuesday while playing error-free. They committed four errors on Wednesday night in a 7-5 loss.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. July was a rough month for the outfielder, where he hit just .096 (7-for-72). However, August has started with a bang for Avina. He is 11-for-43 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 11 games so far this month. Last Sunday, Avina was featured as the No. 1 play on Sportscenter's "Top 10 Plays" for a home run robbery of Jersey Shore's Felix Reyes.

ROAD STRUGGLES: After losing both games of a doubleheader last Sunday, Hudson Valley is now 6-13 in its last 19 road games. The Renegades took three of the first four games on the road at Maimonides Park this week, but had to settle for a series split. Hudson Valley had just seven combined hits in the doubleheader. In the series, they only scored more than three runs twice, and scored six combined runs over the final three matchups of the set. This season, Hudson Valley is just 23-36 overall away from Heritage Financial Park this season. The 36 road losses are the most in the South Atlantic League this season. Last year, the Renegades were 41-25 on the road.

GADES THROW NO HITTER: Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill Renegades completed the third no-hitter in franchise history on July 19th. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and the first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000. With the score remaining tied into the bottom of the ninth, a Roc Riggio walk-off home run sealed the no-hitter and a 1-0 win.

