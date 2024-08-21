Renegades Win 5-3

August 21, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, NY - Behind an excellent performance from starter Josh Grosz, the Hudson Valley Renegades held on for a 5-3 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday at Heritage Financial Park.

Grosz continued his nearly flawless pitching of late. The right-hander allowed just three hits and one run across 6.1 innings, while striking out eight and issuing just one walk. In three starts with the Renegades since being promoted on August 6, Grosz has a 0.51 ERA (1 ER/17.2 IP).

In the bottom of the first Garrett Martin walked, stole second, and scored on a Coby Morales RBI single to put the Renegades on the board 1-0.

Hudson Valley added to their lead in the fifth, bringing across three runs. Josh Moylan led off the inning with a solo home run, his eighth of the season and fourth against the Blue Rocks. Martin walked and Brendan Jones singled to put runners at first and second. Morales then singled home Martin to extend the Renegades lead to 3-0. A sacrifice fly by Antonio Gomez later in the inning scored Jones and made it 4-0 Renegades.

Morales finished 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and a walk, and has driven in three runs in his first two games with Hudson Valley.

In the sixth Roc Riggio walked, stole second and scored on a Martin RBI single to extend the lead to 5-0. The Renegades stole seven bases in the game, a season-high.

Wilmington cut the deficit to 5-2 in the seventh. Brandon Boissiere walked and Joe Naranjo hit a two-run homer off Ocean Gabonia to right.

In the eighth Armando Cruz led off with a single and later came home on an RBI base hit by pinch-hitter Johnathon Thomas to cut the Renegades lead to 5-3.

Wilmington brought the tying run to first base in the ninth, but Kelly Austin and Joel Valdez combined for a scoreless ninth to finish off the win.

The Renegades and Blue Rocks continue their series on Thursday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park. The first pitch for game one is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

RHP Mikey Tepper will make his debut for the Blue Rocks, while the Renegades have not announced a starter. RHP Trent Sellers (6-3, 2.43) will start game two for Hudson Valley, while RHP Wander Arias (4-1, 2.96) takes the mound for Wilmington. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

