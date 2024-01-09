Fairbrother and Miner Reassigned to Grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother and Goaltender Trent Miner were each reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Both players have NHL entry level contracts with the Colorado Avalanche.

Fairbrother has played in 5 games with Utah this season and has 2 assists, 2 penalty minutes and 5 shots on goal. This season Fairbrother has appeared in 1 game with Colorado (AHL).

Miner has been a standout performer for the Colorado Eagles this season, where he has appeared in 7 games and has a 2-3-1 record with a .925 save percentage and a 2.17 GAA. Miner earned a 22 save shutout vs Coachella Valley on December 17, 2023. He has 12 professional shutouts, including an all-time franchise best 10 with the Grizzlies. In 8 games with Utah this year the third-year pro has a 4-4 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .916 save percentage. In 73 games with Utah since the start of the 2021-22 season Miner has a record of 37-31-3 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.86 GAA.

Games This Week

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Friday, January 12, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Saturday, January 13, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 3:10 pm.

Sunday, January 14, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 3:05 pm.

All Times Mountain.

