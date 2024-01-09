Railers Get Jake Pivonka Back from Bridgeport Islanders

January 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Jake Pivonka has been returned to Worcester from the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.

Pivonka, 23, returns to the Railers following his first stint with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League this year. The Naperville, Illinois native skated in four games for the islanders, recording an assist and a +1 rating. Pivonka played in four games with the Islanders to conclude the 2022-23 season following his season at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. With the Railers this season, the 5-11, 198lb forward has eight goals and ten assists in 24 games played to go along with a +5 rating. He is tied for third on the team in points with Blade Jenkins at 18.

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2024

Railers Get Jake Pivonka Back from Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.