ECHL Transactions - January 9
January 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 9, 2024:
Allen:
Delete Bennett MacArthur, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Florida:
Add Cam Darcy, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/8]
Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8) [1/8]
Greenville:
Delete Brett Kemp, F loaned to Manitoba
Orlando:
Add Trevor Thurston, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Walker, F recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Charles Martin, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)
Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Jesper Vikman, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Trois-Rivières:
Add Xavier Filion, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve
Delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval
Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Delete Luka Profaca, D recalled by San Diego
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Gianni Fairbrother, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Will Cranley, G placed on reserve
Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Worcester:
Add Jacob Pivonka, F assigned by Bridgeport
