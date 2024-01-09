ECHL Transactions - January 9

January 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 9, 2024:

Allen:

Delete Bennett MacArthur, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Florida:

Add Cam Darcy, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/8]

Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8) [1/8]

Greenville:

Delete Brett Kemp, F loaned to Manitoba

Orlando:

Add Trevor Thurston, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Walker, F recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Charles Martin, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)

Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Jesper Vikman, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Trois-Rivières:

Add Xavier Filion, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve

Delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval

Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Delete Luka Profaca, D recalled by San Diego

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Gianni Fairbrother, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Will Cranley, G placed on reserve

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Worcester:

Add Jacob Pivonka, F assigned by Bridgeport

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.