Luka Profaca and Calle Clang Return to San Diego

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Tuesday that goaltender Calle Clang has been reassigned from Tulsa to San Diego by Anaheim, and San Diego has recalled defenseman Luka Profaca.

Clang, 21, Returns to San Diego after back-to-back starts in Tulsa, including a 32-save shutout performance against Rapid City on Saturday, Jan. 6. The Swedish goaltender earned a 1-1-0-0 record, a 2.05 GAA and a .931 save percentage. Clang has appeared in 15 games with the Gulls this season.

Profaca, 21, returns to his contracted club with 10 points (3G, 7A) in 22 games with Tulsa this season. The right-handed defenseman leads the Oilers with three power-play goals this season and was selected as the Oilers representative for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. The Mississauga, Ontario native sports one goal and four assists for five points in 49 career AHL games with the Gulls.

The Oilers host the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history on Friday, Jan. 12 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:05 p.m.

