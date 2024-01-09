Everblades Host First-Ever Hispanic Heritage Night

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are excited to announce their first-ever Hispanic Heritage Night game, presented by TODOS Magazine, scheduled for Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 pm, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Hertz Arena.

"TODOS Magazine is honored to present the first-ever Hispanic Heritage Night alongside the Everblades and Hertz Arena", said Dargel Exposito, Founder and CEO of TODOS Magazine. "We hope this becomes a heartwarming tradition, allowing Blades fans to experience a diverse perspective and a way to connect with our growing Hispanic audience. We're delighted to be part of this initiative."

During Saturday's game, the Everblades will rebrand as 'Las Tortugas' for the night and wear specialty-themed jerseys featuring elements that tie together the night's theme. The purple base color signifies power and royalty to recognize the championship pedigree of the Everblades. The custom shoulder patch is designed with Hispanic elements in mind while combining a classic hockey stick image with turtle imagery. The blue end stripe represents the flowing waters of Florida, a vital part of the local ecosystem. Finally, the torso features comma-like tracks, resembling the tracks of a loggerhead sea turtle on land, with Hispanic patterns included. These unique jerseys will be auctioned off to fans via Dash Auction.

Fans can also anticipate different culinary items throughout the arena showcasing the flavors of Hispanic Heritage. From revamped concession delights featuring mojo pork and vegetarian-friendly options to beverages such as Modelo and Corona, Tequila Sunrise, and a selection of themed cocktails. Breakaway Sports Pub inside Hertz Arena will offer several authentic dishes, including Chicharron, Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, Churros, and Tres Leche cake. Suite guests will be treated to a Street Taco Bar Special and an assortment of flavored margaritas, coquito, Paloma cocktails, and a curated Hispanic dessert sampler.

Proceeds from the jersey auction will go directly to the Immokalee Foundation, which works tirelessly to strengthen the Immokalee community. Focusing on education, vocation, and life skills, the Foundation offers students the tools, opportunities, and support they need to succeed at each level of their education - whether they choose college, vocational programs, or certifications that lead to financial independence.

Before the game, a free tailgate with live music from 5:00-7:00 pm will kickstart the festivities. Spanish music will also be playing throughout the evening, embracing the essence of Hispanic Heritage. To order a special Hispanic Heritage ticket package which includes 2 tickets, 2 specialty pucks and a $25 meal voucher for $76, visit www.floridaeverblades.com/hispanicheritage.

You may acquire tickets for this unique event by visiting HERE. For more information about this and upcoming promotional nights, visit the Promotions page.

