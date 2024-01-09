Charles Martin Returns to Rush
January 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Charles Martin has been returned to the Rush from his AHL call-up.
Martin earned his first AHL call-up with Calgary last weekend and missed the last two games of the series against Tulsa. A rookie out of Wisconsin Superior, Martin is second in assists among all ECHL rookie defensemen, and leads the Rush in plus-minus rating.
Rapid City has activated Martin upon his return, and he is expected to suit up tomorrow night against the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:05 p.m. at The Monument.
