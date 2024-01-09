Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in the Lonestar State

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies road trip continues with a stretch where they play 4 games in 5 days. Utah has a 3 game series against the Allen Americans on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Grizzlies also play at Wichita on Sunday afternoon.

The Grizzlies got their first road win of the season on January 5th at Newfoundland as Dylan Fitze scored the game winner 5:09 into overtime. It was Utah's first overtime game of the season.

The Grizzlies have an action packed next homestand on January 24, 26-27. The annual Guns N Hoses night is on Saturday, January 27th at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games This Week

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Friday, January 12, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Saturday, January 13, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 3:10 pm.

Sunday, January 14, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 3:05 pm.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games Last Week

Friday, January 5, 2024 - Utah 4 Newfoundland 3 (Overtime) - Dylan Fitze scored the game winner 5:09 into overtime. Aaron Aragon had 1 goal and 1 assist and Brett Stapley had 2 assists. Josh Wesley and Tyler Penner also scored a goal for Utah. Newfoundland was led by Jonny Tychonick, who had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dante Giannuzzi saved 37 of 40 in the win for Utah. Growlers goalie Dryden McKay saved 37 of 41.

Saturday, January 6, 2024 - Utah 1 Newfoundland 3 - Brett Stapley scored Utah's lone goal 16:22 into the first period. Will Cranley saved 35 of 38 for Utah. Newfoundland outshot Utah 38 to 29. Growlers were 2 for 4 on the power play, Utah was 1 for 6.

Sunday, January 7, 2024 - Utah 2 Newfoundland 6 - Kyle Mayhew and Brandon Cutler each scored a goal for Utah. Newfoundland outshot Utah 32 to 29. Newfoundland was 2 for 4 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 5.

Kyle Mayhew Named to 2024 All-Star Team

Grizzlies defenseman Kyle Mayhew has been named to the 2024 ECHL All-Star Team. Mayhew has 7 goals and 13 assists in 31 games in the 2023-24 season. He is 2nd on the club with 6 power play assists. Mayhew has had a solid first full season as a professional. He had a successful five-year college career at the University of Denver, highlighted by winning the 2022 Frozen Four National Championship, where he was a teammate with current Grizzlies forward Brett Stapley.

Player Notes

Brett Stapley has 11 points in his last 6 games (3 goals, 8 assists). Stapley leads Utah in assists (23), points (29) and multiple point games (9). Stapley has a 6 game point streak.

Kyle Mayhew has a point in 6 straight games (1g, 5a). Mayhew is tied for 2nd among all league defenseman with 7 goals.

Josh Wesley has a power play point in 4 straight games (2g, 2a).

Aaron Aragon had 1 goal and 1 assist vs Newfoundland on January 5.

Brandon Cutler leads Utah with 11 goals, 51 penalty minutes and 109 shots on goal.

Cole Gallant had 16 points (5g, 11a) in 15 games in December.

Bryan Yoon leads Utah with a +6 rating.

Mick Messner has 6 goals in his last 15 games. He is 3rd on the club with 9 goals.

Tyler Penner has appeared in 175 straight regular season games, 199 if you include the playoffs. Wednesday at Allen will be his 200th straight game with Utah (playoffs included).

Dylan Fitze scored the game winner 5:09 into overtime on Jan. 5 at Newfoundland.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 9-3 when scoring first and 9-0 when scoring first at home. Utah is 11-6 at home this season, outscoring opponents 57 to 47. Utah has 4 shorthanded goals this season. Utah outshot its opponents 332 to 291 in the third period. Utah is 7-2 when leading after 1 period and 9-2 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is averaging 6,801 fans over their last 5 home games. Utah is 9-7 when scoring a power play goal this season. Utah has won 4 of their last 6 games. They appeared in overtime for the first time all season on January 5 at Newfoundland and they won 4-3 on a Dylan Fitze game winner. Utah is 1-0 in overtime this season. Utah went 3-3 vs Newfoundland this season.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 12-19

Home record: 11-6

Road record: 1-13

Win percentage: .387

Streak: Lost 2

Standings Points: 24

Last 10: 4-6

Goals per game: 2.74 (Tied 27th) Goals for: 85

Goals against per game: 3.35 (Tied 17th) Goals Against: 104

Shots per game: 30.87 (17th)

Shots against per game: 33.32 (20th)

Power Play: 18 for 104 - 17.3 % (21st)

Penalty Kill: 70 for 99 - 70.7% (28th)

Penalty Minutes: 378. 12.19 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 4

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 9-3.

Opposition Scores First: 3-16.

Record in One Goal Games: 5-6.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 22 34 28 1 85

Opposition 34 37 33 0 104

Team Leaders

Goals: Brandon Cutler (11)

Assists: Brett Stapley (23)

Points: Stapley (29)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+6)

PIM: Cutler (51)

Power Play Points: Stapley (11)

Power Play Goals: Cutler (4)

Power Play Assists: Stapley (8)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (109)

Shooting Percentage: Cole Gallant (14.9 %) - Minimum 30 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler/Dylan Fitze/Stapley (2)

Wins: Dante Giannuzzi (5)

Save %: Miner (.916)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.52)

Shutouts: Giannuzzi/Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

9 - Brett Stapley

5 - Brandon Cutler, Cole Gallant.

4 - Nathan Burke.

3 - Mick Messner.

2- Kyle Betts, Jordan Martel, Kyle Mayhew, Dakota Raabe, Bryan Yoon.

1 - Aaron Aragon, Adam Berg, J.C. Campagna, Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Jacob Semik, Keoni Texeira, Josh Wesley.

Streaks

Goals: Brandon Cutler, Kyle Mayhew (1)

Assists: Josh Wesley (2), Brett Stapley (1)

Points (2 or more) - Mayhew, Stapley (6) Wesley (4)

